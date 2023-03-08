Real Betis CEO confirms former Sevilla midfielder Isco offered himself to club

Real Betis are set to take on Manchester United with one of their key attacking assets missing for the occasion, with Nabil Fekir set to miss the rest of the season. However they have had the chance to bring in a replacement.

Speaking ahead of their Europa League tie to Diario AS, Alvaro Haro acknowledged that the decision was all but final that Betis would not be bringing anyone else in.

“The club is always open to options, we saw what was on the market, but in the end we decided to continue with this squad. Rule out a substitute? 99% yes, it is impossible for anyone to come.”

He was also asked about Isco. The 30-year-old former Real Madrid star left Sevila in December after his contract was mutually terminted, and has failed to find a club since. Despite coming close to signing for Union Berlin, Isco remains a free agent and has not played football since November.

“There are names that are there, logically he is a good player. He has been offered as other players are offered, but being respectful of any player, I think we have a great squad and it is the group that has brought us here.”

Haro also spoke to the departure of Sporting Director Antonio Cordon, who left the club suddenly in February.

“We have peace of mind and respect, we appreciate his work, but he understands that his cycle here has ended and he is understood and supported. Things are being done well now and there is no need to make any odd movements.”

Betis are supposedly most likely to appoint an internal candidate to replace Cordon. Los Verdiblancos are also tight against their salary limit, and may have preferred to save some money rather than bring in a player for what may only have been three months of football.