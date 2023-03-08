Lionel Messi looking to reach remarkable career milestone against Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi has firmly cemented himself as one of the greatest players in football history, and he crowned his career earlier this season when he captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

However, his motivation levels appear to be as high as ever, and he has been in excellent form for Paris Saint-Germain so far in 2023. Messi has six goals since returning from the World Cup, and is closing in on 800 career goals at the age of just 35.

Messi has 798 after his goal against Nantes last weekend, and could achieve the feat on Wednesday against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. PSG trail 1-0 after the first leg of the last 16 tie at the Parc des Princes, and they will hope Messi can inspire them to completing an unlikely comeback against the German champions.

671 of Messi’s 798 goals came at Barcelona during his glittering career in Catalonia, although it remains to be seen whether he will get the opportunity to add to that number before the end of his playing days.