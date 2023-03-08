La Liga faces economic collapse as two key sponsors look to break their contracts

Finances have been a big talking point in Spanish football this season, largely due to Barcelona’s struggles to abide with Financial Fair Play rules imposed by La Liga.

The latter’s president, Javier Tebas, has often spoken on the subject of Barcelona’s financial situation, which saw them unable to sign players in January, despite the departures of Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin.

Their struggles are likely to continue for a while yet, but they appear to not be the ones in trouble, with El Espanol reporting that La Liga themselves are on the verge of “financial collapse”, with comes after reports that two major sponsors, DAZN and CVC, are considering breaking their contracts.

However, La Liga were quick to respond to the news, issuing a statement in which they denied that DAZN and CVC were considering leaving, while also attacking EL Espanol for their “lack of professionalism”, as per Sport.

“It is absolutely false that DAZN and CVC are considering breaking their contracts with La Liga due to economic and legal problems.

“It is also worrying that no person from El Espanol has contacted LaLiga to contrast the information, in a lack of rigor and journalistic professionalism.”

It remains to be seen whether El Espanol or La Liga are correct on this matter. If the former is right, Spanish football could be in for a worrying time of things.

Image via Oscar J Barroso