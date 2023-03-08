Karim Benzema suffers another injury blow ahead of crucial Liverpool and Barcelona fixtures

Much of Real Madrid’s success for the remainder of this season will likely depend on the performances of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

The former has failed to replicate his Ballon d’Or-winning form from season in this campaign, although he still has 16 goals in 24 appearances. However, his season has been interrupted on numerous occasions due to injury.

Benzema has suffered no less than seven injuries so far this season, and has missed 12 matches as a result. He could be set to add to that number, following reports from Melchor Ruiz that the 35-year-old was absent from full training on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger was also missing from the group session at Valdebabas, in what could be a further blow to Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is already without David Alaba and Ferland Mendy in defence.

With crucial fixtures against Liverpool and Barcelona coming up in the next 10 days, Ancelotti may opt to rest the pair against Espanyol in favour of having them at 100% fitness ahead of the Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool next Wednesday.