Juventus willing to pay €40m for Atletico Madrid star this summer

Rodrigo de Paul has not been universally popular at Atletico Madrid since arriving in the Spanish capital. The Argentine midfielder has flattered to deceive for much of his spell under Diego Simeone.

That has led to many fans of Los Colchoneros questioning why they do not get ot see the same player that Argentina do, with de Paul occasionally being whistled and told to leave by his own fans. It has also given birth to a number of links to a return to Italy throughout the season.

According to Fichajes, Juventus are his number one admirers currently. La Vecchia Signora are willing to pay around €40m to bring de Paul back to Serie A and make him their star signing this summer.

The timing of the report does lead to questions though. De Paul is in one of his best moments of form for Atletico Madrid, finally seeming to gain some continuity, despite a recent muscle issue. Equally, the prospect of Juventus missing out on Champions League football will limit their ability to make large investments this summer.