‘I’m going to send you my shirt’ – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to receive Real Madrid idol’s jersey

Perhaps no player has taken European football quite like Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this season. The Napoli forward has 10 goals and 9 assists in 20 Serie A games this season, but has stood out for the quality of the goals he has scored.

Recently Kvaratskhelia revealed that his idol as a child was Real Madrid icon Guti Hernandez. He envied Guti’s inventiveness and luxurious technique.

Being as they did not sell Guti shirts in Georgia though, Kvaratskhelia bought a white shirt and wrote ‘Guti 14’ on the back.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, via Marca, Guti heard about the story and revealed that he himself would be sending ‘Kvaradona’ his shirt.

“He’s a star, I hope he comes to Real Madrid one day. I’m going to send you my shirt.”

It is not hard to imagine why Kvaratskhelia was fascinated by Guti. One of the most mercurial players during the 2000s in Spanish football, Guti had the ability to turn a game on its head in an instant. Consistency was always his issue, but he remains one of the most aesthetic technicians to don the white of Madrid.