Explained: Barcelona’s stance on possible Caso Negreira sanctions after Spanish Justice charges

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the Spanish Justice department are intending to take Barcelona, former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, and Enriquez Negreira to court on charges of “continuous corruption” over the infamous Negreira case.

Should Barcelona be found guilty, the penalty they receive could range from a fine to possible dissolution. MD have listed the full possible consequences that the club could receive if found guilty.

“Fine; dissolution; suspension of activities for a maximum of five years; temporary or definitive prohibition of activities in the exercise of which the offence has occurred, if it is temporary for a maximum of fifteen years; disqualification from subsidies or tax incentives; or judicial intervention to safeguard workers’ rights.”

For the club to be convicted, it would have to be shown that control mechanisms did not exist or were not correctly applied, according to the Penal Code.

Despite this, Barcelona are not overly worried of being punished, with El Chiringuito stating that the club “do not fear” sanctions from anyone, as they believe that there is no proof that their payments to Negreira’s company, Dasnil 95, had an impact on their treatment from referees during the period in.

Barcelona will not be punished in a sporting sense from La Liga, so for Xavi Hernandez and his players, it is very much business as usual.