Endrick Felipe takes up new initiative as he prepares for Real Madrid move next summer

Endrick’s move to Real Madrid has been eagerly anticipated ever since the deal with Palmeiras was confirmed in December. The 16-year-old cannot move to Europe until he turns 18, meaning that he won’t complete his transfer until the summer of 2024.

He has struggled for form of late, and has failed to score since November, although that is unlikely to worry Real Madrid officials due to his age. However, Endrick himself is taking steps to improve his performances on the pitch.

Along with several of his Palmeiras teammates, he has taken up boxing, which he hopes will also help him improve his fitness and mental health as he looks to recapture his form over the coming weeks, as per Sport.

Endrick is expected to join up with the first team upon his arrival at Real Madrid next summer, despite being so young. Club officials value him extremely highly, and hope that he will follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

