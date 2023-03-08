Barcelona’s centre back options revealed after Joan Laporta admission

On Tuesday, Joan Laporta indicated Barcelona’s transfer plans for the upcoming summer window. A forward will be targeted, but reinforcements in defence will also be prioritised by club officials.

Namely, a right back and central defender will be areas that Barcelona look to strengthen in this summer. The former has been a problem position for several years for the Blaugrana, ever since Dani Alves left for the first time in 2016.

Central defence was perhaps a more surprising admission, considering Xavi Hernandez already has Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso. Nevertheless, strength in depth will be required, with the latter two unlikely to be regular options.

Sport have revealed Barcelona’s two main targets in central defence for this summer: Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez and Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte. Considering Xavi’s regular use of Alonso at central back, it is rather unsurprising that a left footed player is being prioritised.

The former is likely to be the budget option, but recent reports have suggested that Barca are unsure on Martinez, who is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid.

Laporte would be an excellent option for Barcelona, and he is reportedly open to joining this summer. However, much will depend on the price that Man City ask for, with financial issues continuing to plague Barca.