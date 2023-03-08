Barcelona transfer target trio considered “victims” of club’s financial issues

Joan Laporta outlined Barcelona’s plans on Tuesday for the summer transfer window, which will see a forward, right back and centre back being targeted by club officials.

A midfield signing is not considered to be a priority for Barca, despite continual speculation over the future of Sergio Busquets, who is out of contract this summer. The club are hoping that the 34-year-old will re-sign, while young players will also be relied upon going into next season.

A large factor of Barcelona’s decision is down to their financial issues, which will see them being unable to sign their ideal targets. Sport report that Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva, among with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, will not be signed because of Barca’s issues with La Liga’s salary cap.

The situation would only change for Barcelona if a renewal for Busquets cannot be reached. Nevertheless, their financial situation will restrict their approach anyway, so a move for any of the three would still be unlikely.

Image via Getty