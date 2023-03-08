Barcelona set to keep youngster after initial intentions to sell him this summer

Barcelona’s precarious financial situation could stop them from signing players this summer. La Liga president Javier has already stated that incomings will not be allowed this summer, with the club needing to reduce their wage bill by €200m in the coming months.

If that is the case, Xavi Hernandez will have to rely on players already at the club, and one of those who will be involved in the first team next season is Ez Abde.

The Moroccan international has impressed on loan at Osasuna this season, helping them to 8th in the La Liga table after 24 games, and he is set to be rewarded with regular football for the Blaugrana next season.

His Barcelona career was at risk of stagnating because this season, with Relevo reporting that club officials were looking to sell him. However, his performances this season have convinced them to keep him around the first team in the coming years.

Even if Barcelona can sign players this summer, which they expect to do so, Abde will be retained by the club. His ability to play on the left wing, a position that is lacking in the first team this season, will be invaluable.