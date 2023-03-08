Barcelona make contact with clubs for three right-back options but not Juan Foyth

Barcelona have admitted that they will pursue a full-back this summer, and it appears that they are already working on doing so.

President Joan Laporta confirmed as much yesterday, and with three left-back options already in the squad, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde, it is safe to assume that it will be on the right side.

The Blaugrana have been consistently linked with a number of right-backs over the past 12 months, and according to MD they have made contact with the clubs of three of them, to establish their availability.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich looks to be the most difficult negotiation, even if he is the one they like the most. Out of contract in 2024, Pavard was expected to leave this summer, but recently stated that he was happy in Germany.

Meanwhile Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is another option. He is also out of contract in 2024, and could be available for a reasonbale price. United are keen to extend his deal long-term, but negotiations have not been fruitful so far.

Back in the Bundesliga, it has been acknowledged that Barcelona tried to sign Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier in 2021, but were unsuccessful. He too is out of contract in 2024, and Barcelona have asked Dortmund whether they would consider a sale this summer.

In La Liga, the right-back most strongly linked with Barcelona was Villarreal defender and World Cup-winner Juan Foyth. Yet the Blaugrana have not been in touch with the Yellow Submarine.

It is thought that he may be beyond their economic means, with Villarreal likely to demand his release clause of €42m. In any of these cases, the finances are likely to be the decisive factor. The Blaugrana will have their preferences, but ultimately are hostage to the amount of space they have in their salary limit.