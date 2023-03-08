Barcelona handed major boost ahead of Athletic Club fixture as key player returns from injury

Barcelona look well on course for their first La Liga title in four years. Xavi Hernandez’s side extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points last weekend, after Real Madrid’s draw against Real Betis was preceded by their victory over Valencia at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid could cut the lead to six when they face Espanyol on Saturday, with Barcelona not playing Athletic Club until Sunday evening. The Blaugrana make the trip to the Basque Country hoping to impressive their recent away form, which has seen them lose two of three last three games on the road.

However, they will be boosted by the return of Robert Lewandowski, who has missed the last two matches due to muscle discomfort. Sport report that the Polish forward is set to start against Athletic, having been declared 100% fit to play.

Despite Lewandowski’s undoubted quality and success so far this season, Barcelona have actually performed better without him. In the seven matches that he has missed this campaign due to a combination of injury and suspension, the Blaugrana have won all seven.

