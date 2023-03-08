Barcelona first team player to make contract decision in coming days

This summer could see an unprecedented amount of turnover at Barcelona, with sales expected as the club looks to improve its financial situation.

Despite this, club officials want to retain many of Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad for next season, with contract renewals planned for several players in the coming weeks.

One of those could be Inaki Pena, who is currently backup to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at the club. The 24-year-old is well regarded at Barcelona, and it was expected that he would sign a new three-year deal back in January.

However, Pena has plugged the plug on talks for the time being, and he could look to leave as a free agent in the summer. Marca report that he wants more first team minutes, but with Ter Stegen at the club, it is extremely unlikely for the time being.

Should Pena leave, Arnau Tenas would be promoted to number 2 at Barcelona. His contract also expires this summer, but the club retain the right to extend his current deal for another two years.

Image via Pere Punti/Mundo Deportivo