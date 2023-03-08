Atletico Madrid looking to steal Serie A star from under Barcelona’s noses this summer

Atletico Madrid are expected to have much upheaval this summer, as they look to get back into title contention next season. Los Rojiblancos have struggled at times this season, although their form has massively improved in 2023.

Nevertheless, changes are likely to be made all across the pitch. Diego Simeone wants to improve Atleti’s forward line, and Marcus Thuram remains a target, with his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach coming to an end this summer.

Midfield is another area of concern for Simeone. Rodrigo De Paul could be sold, with Juventus reportedly interested, which would require a replacement being brought in.

That replacement could also be in Serie A, with Sport reporting that Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid. The Croatian international is expected to be available for transfer in the summer, having lost prominence as the Nerazzurri in recent months.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in Brozovic, although they are not expected to make any moves for midfielders this summer. As such, this could open the door for Atleti to swoop in.