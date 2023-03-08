Athletic Club Barcelona

Athletic Club supporters plan protest during Barcelona match over El Caso Negreira

There’s little doubt that the Negreira case has left a blemish on Spanish football. Since the case broke three weeks ago, anger has heightened among clubs across the football authorities “lack of action” over the situation.

14 Spanish sides issued a joint statement condemning the case, which on Tuesday saw Barcelona charged by the Spanish Justice department for “continuous corruption”.

It’s not just clubs that have been left frustrated, with fans also having been left irate over the situation. Sevilla fans are planning a protest during their match against Almeria on Saturday, while Athletic Club fans will follow suit when they face Barcelona one day later.

Athletic fan group I.C Herri Harmaila have taken to Twitter to announce their intention to protest Caso Negreira during the 30th minute of the match at San Mames. They are intending to throw fake cash onto the pitch, with the word “MAFIA” adorned on them, as well as a Barcelona badge.

Barcelona have maintained that they have done no wrong during Caso Negreira, and they don’t expect to be punished at all as a result.

