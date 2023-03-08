Analysis: Is it realistic to expect that Barcelona will accumulate €300m this summer for six first team stars?

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well documented. The club has tried to cope for the last couple of seasons, but things are likely to come to a head this summer.

Barcelona are in a forecast deficit of €200m, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas, so outgoings will be expected as they look to balance the books. With Joan Laporta stating on Tuesday that incomings will be targeted, it begs the question of how many players will be sold this summer.

Sport believe that due to the financial predicament, Barcelona could sell up to six first team players this summer, which would rake in a reported fee of €300m. The players is question have all considered to be fairly significant first team players at a minimum: Eric Garcia, Frenkie De Jong, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

Eric Garcia is someone that seems likely to leave Barcelona this summer. Since joining from Manchester City in 2021, the 22-year-old has failed to establish himself as regular first team player this season, despite the retirement of Gerard Pique in November.

Much was expected of Garcia when he opted to return to the club after four years away, but a string of underwhelming performances has led to his prominence dropping in the first team. With Laporta stating his desire to sign another centre back this summer, Garcia could be shown the door, although it remains to be seen how much Barcelona would be willing to sell him for.

De Jong is very unlikely to leave, despite renewed interest from Manchester United. The Dutch international has shown his class at Barcelona this season, and has firmly established himself as a key player under Xavi Hernandez. De Jong appears to be willing to stay in Catalonia, and Barca officials want to keep him, and his valuation is expected to be in excess of €80m.

After a below par start, Kessie has turned his fortunes around at Barcelona. Having joined on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer, he struggled to break into the starting eleven for the first few months of his spell, but has been a regular starter so far in 2023.

However, he is not considered to be an essential player, and could be sold if funds need to be generated. Despite this, it would be surprising if he were to leave, with Barcelona unlikely to sign a midfielder this summer. In terms of a price, he’s unlikely to be sold for less than €30m, which would represent good value after being signed for free.

The forward trio of Raphinha, Torres and Fati is where the bulk of Barcelona’s income is expected to come from. With a forward player set to be signed this summer, as well as the return of Ez Abde from Osasuna, at least one of the three is expected to go, especially with Laporta not ruling out the sale of an attacker.

There are arguments for all three to stay, but they would all likely command large transfer fees if Barcelona are to put them on the market, with the expectation that they are all valued in excess of €60m by the Blaugrana. Fati has been offered out of the club by agent Jorge Mendes, although Barca themselves appear to be keen to keep the 20-year-old.

Taking all six players into account, there is little doubt that Barcelona would be able to accumulate €300m if they were to sell them all. However, it would be a big surprise if more than two were sold this summer.

It remains to be seen the approach that they take to ease their financial issues, but ruthlessness could be required if things don’t improve soon.

