‘After watching his games he made the decision’ – Albert Luque on Sergio Ramos’ Spain exile

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is already on the backfoot with the Madrid media, having decided to discount Sergio Ramos from the national team. Their most capped player and an icon, many had hoped that with the new regime Ramos would return to the side.

However de la Fuente called the Paris Saint-Germain star to tell him he was not going to be using him, something that Ramos did not take kindly to, promptly retiring from La Roja thereafter.

Speaking at a council event in Terrassa alongside Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, Spain Sporting Director Albert Luque has defended de la Fuente’s actions as a mark of respect, as recounted by Cadena Cope.

“The coach wanted to show deference with Sergio to tell him directly. He is the only player with whom the Federation has done it and it is because he deserved it. These are moments that nobody likes.”

“It is a one hundred percent sporting decision. The only one who has made the decision is De la Fuente, who has always told the truth, and is the head of the national team.”

De la Fuente came under fire for saying less than a month before making the decision not to call up Ramos that he had as much chance as anyone else to receive a call-up. Luque responded to that too.

“Two months ago Sergio was one of the options that Luis was considering, but watching his games he made the decision, and I only supported him.”

There had been some comments that perhaps the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) wanted Ramos out of the national side due to the amount of power and weight he had in the media.

Regardless of the reasons, two successive Spain coaches have decided that either the baggage or Ramos’ performances do not make him worthy of a call-up to the Spain side. Ramos hinted that politics were at the heart of the decision, but only this season has he been full fit in the last two years. He will be 38 by the time the Euros roll around and it is little surprise that the Spain managers are keen to go in a different direction.