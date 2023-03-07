Zinedine Zidane could return for third spell at Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti leaves this summer

After three disappointing results in eight days, Real Madrid’s season is at risk of curtailing.

La Liga draws to Atletico Madrid and Real Betis, as well as defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, has left Real Madrid in a precarious position as they look to add to their European Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies this season.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez visited Ancelotti in the dressing room after the draw to Betis on Sunday, which has mounted pressure on the Italian ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Should Ancelotti be relieved of his duties at the end of the season, or if he opts to take over as Brazil manager, Perez has drawn up a three-man shortlist to take over as Real Madrid head coach, according to Sport.

Zinedine Zidane could make a shock return to the club for a third spell in charge, while Mauricio Pochettino is also said to be a consideration for Perez. Raul Gonzalez could be promoted from Real Madrid Castilla, having overseen an excellent season for the subsidiary so far.

Ancelotti will be determined to end this season well, but the Champions League could be the only title that Real Madrid are fighting for if their domestic woes continue. Perez is unlikely to show mercy if the club does not add to their two trophies this season.

Image via Fadel Senna/AFP