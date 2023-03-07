Xavi Hernandez makes Barcelona admission as contract speculation ramps up

In his first full season as Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez is bidding for an historic treble. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, the Blaugrana are well positioned to add La Liga and the Copa del Rey to their trophy collection for this season.

Xavi’s work has not gone unnoticed with the Barcelona hierarchy, and Joan Laporta wants to tie him down to a new contract, with his current one expiring at the end of next season.

Xavi appreciates Laporta’s confidence, and he stated his admiration for Barca’s president, but he insisted that now is not the time to discuss his future at the club, as per MD.

“The president is a friend. Barca are lucky to have a president like him. He is very reliable and talks face-to-face. For me, he’s a friend, but I prefer to have the results, and then the renewal. This is not about money or years of contract, but that I want the club to do well.

“I want to be at Barcelona all my life. It’s my home.”

Barcelona will look to continue their strong domestic season in the coming weeks, but the club’s disappointing European campaign is expected to be improved upon going forward.