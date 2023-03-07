Xavi Hernandez desperate to keep Sergio Busquets as Barcelona renewal looks distant

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is 34 points away from being able to walk out of Camp Nou with the La Liga trophy in his hands. The 34-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season, with little certainty on where he will be next season.

Busquets has interest from Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami for a move this summer. Barcelona want Busquets to continue at the club, but on a much lower salary.

His biggest advocate is Xavi Hernandez, who according to El Desmarque continues to do everything he can to get his former teammate to do him one last favour. However his stance is firm, and Busquets has made up his mind to leave.

Relevo are less certain, but do say that a renewal looks increasingly distant between the two parties. Not helping matters is the fact that Barcelona are trying to seal a deal with Vitor Roque, before which they will not know how much they can offer Busquets.

It appears unlikely that Xavi will have his trusted lieutenant for next season. It calls into question the entire system. Xavi had adapted the system to include four midfielders and the control that Busquets adds, but without him, it may not make much sense anymore.

