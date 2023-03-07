WATCH: Jules Kounde jumps into Camp Nou stands to give young fan shirt

Barcelona are not impressing the fans with their scintillating football right now, but they are showing plenty of character. The Blaugrana are proving that Camp Nou can appreciate good defending, and good defenders. It might not have been Jules Kounde’s day against Valencia on Sunday, but he made one fan very happy.

Kounde contributed heavily to Ronald Araujo’s sending off, by heading the ball behind his teammate into the path of Hugo Duro, who was set to rush onto the ball and face Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However Kounde made some crucial clearances in the remaining half hour. After the match, he proved he was not dwelling on that mishap, as he jumped into the stands to give a fan his shirt.

Merci @jkeey4 que dire !!! Tu es un crack !!! pic.twitter.com/CmyL2q1FSb — Johan Garreta (@JohanGarreta31) March 5, 2023

Although naturally based on his defending, he is becoming a much-beloved character around Camp Nou for his quirky fashion choices and strong personality. Alongside Araujo, ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen, the defence are quickly becoming the face of this Barcelona.