UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Champions League final trouble

Real Madrid and Liverpool fans who attended the Champions League final will be able to receive a refund for their tickets, UEFA have today confirmed.

French police were found to have used tear gas on innocent fans, bottlenecking them into areas and causing crushes, an investigation has found. UEFA were forced to take responsibility, and have now announced that those who bought tickets from Liverpool will be refunded their money.

Those from sections A, B, C, X, Y and Z, and those who did not get by kick-off will be offered a refund. This mostly pertains to Liverpool fans, although eligible Real Madrid fans will also be able to gain a refund.

“We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair. We value the input from the Liverpool FC supporter organisations Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period. We recognise the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium,” read a statement from UEFA.

UEFA have been heavily criticised for their organisation of their event, and their subsequent policy of blaming the fans for the disaster. It speaks to a consistent culture of authorities placing the blame on football fans that has been present for many years.