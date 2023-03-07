Sevilla fans plan protest following “inaction” over El Caso Negreira

The infamous Negreira Case continues to cause a blemish on Spanish football, three weeks after news first broke about Barcelona’s relationship with the former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee Enriquez Negreira.

Several clubs in Spanish football have been left unhappy with the situation, perhaps none more so than Sevilla. Los Nervionenses were among 14 clubs to issue a statement denouncing the case, and their fans are seemingly just as irate.

Ultras group Biris Norte have announced their intention to stage a protest in the first minute of their match against Almeria this weekend, where “tickets will be thrown from the stands, and banners and protest cards will be displayed.

They are doing this to highlight the “inaction” from the RFEF, La Liga and the major clubs in Spanish football over Caso Negreira.

La Liga have already announced that Barcelona cannot face sporting sanctions over the case, but it was announced on Tuesday that the Spanish Justice department will take the club to court for “continuous corruption”.

Image via Biris Norte/Twitter