Real Madrid star considering future after recent lack of first team minutes

Several first team players are out of contract this summer, and could move on for free in search of pastures new.

Luka Modric could well be one of those that opts for a change of scenery, having been at Real Madrid for over ten years. His deal ends in June, and there is speculation that the 37-year-old may choose to leave at the end of the season.

Modric may not be the only first team midfielder leaving this summer, with Dani Ceballos also out of contract at the end of this season. The 26-year-old has become an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in recent months, although he has seen his minute drop over the last few weeks.

El Chiringuito report that Ceballos is considering his future due to his lack of action of late. It was expected that he would renew in the coming months, but he may now decide to look for a club where regular first team football is cemented.

Atletico Madrid are still said to be interested in Ceballos, and he could became the latest player to have played for both them and Real Madrid if he decides to make that move this summer.