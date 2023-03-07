Real Madrid not amongst frontrunners for defender set to become most expensive ever centre-back

Real Madrid are constantly linked with the brightest young players emerging in the game, particularly those that have demonstrated their value at the World Cup. However it appears Croatia’s star defender Josko Gvardiol is likely to head to England.

The impressive central defender was seen up close by Los Blancos during their group stage matches against RB Leipzig this season, but took his reputation to new levels at the World Cup as one of the standout defenders.

Despite regular links to Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano has explained that they are not amongst the three frontrunners for his signature.

“At the moment I’m aware of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool but it’s still March and nothing is agreed, so we have to keep the race open. I think Gvardiol will become the most expensive centre-back ever, more than €80m fee.”

Romano made those comments to Caught Offside, and already Gvardiol looks like one of the best in his position. Real Madrid have shown their recent transfer policy involves making one major signing per summer, and tend not to spend heavily on defensive signings, which would tally with Romano’s assessment.