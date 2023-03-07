Real Madrid identify their preferential signing between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid is slowly entering its final stages. The 35-year-old has been at Los Blancos since 2009, and has helped the club win a plethora of trophies in the 14 years since.

However, despite winning the Ballon d’Or last year, Benzema’s fitness struggles are proving to be a big problem, and he cannot be relied upon as much as he once was. He is expected to remain at Real Madrid until at least the end of next season, but after that, a long term replacement will be needed.

Florentino Perez is determined to recruit the world’s best players to Real Madrid, and there are perhaps no two better at the moment that Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Both are long term admirers of Perez, who dreams of signing them.

However, it remains to be seen whether both can be signed, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain respectively expected to demand huge fees. However, Mbappe could be available on a free as early as the summer of 2024, and Fichajes state that he is Real Madrid’s preferred option of the two if they can only afford one.

Both players are still in their early twenties, and are expected to dominate football for years to come. If Real Madrid can sign even one of them, their chances of continuing to be a powerhouse in European football increases tenfold.

Image via Planet Football