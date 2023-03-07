Real Madrid concerned about Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are beginning to worry about the form of €80m signing Aurelien Tchouameni. Signed as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, the French midfielder was so convincing in his first stages at the club, that they were comfortable letting the Brazilian go to Manchester United. Since the World Cup, he has not shown that same form though.

In fact, Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos have been preferred as the deepest midfielder in recent weeks to Tchouameni, who continues to look off the pace. Short of fitness following the World Cup, various injuries have prevented him from continuity.

Diario AS say that not only has he failed to score and registered just two assists, his defensive numbers are down on those at Monaco last season. In Ligue 1, he was recovering the ball every 11 minutes, intercepting every 30 minutes, and fouling every 63 minutes. At Real Madrid he is recovering the ball every 15 minutes, intercepting every minutes and fouling every 59 minutes.

It is true that Tchouameni has been out of form in 2023 and this has had a major impact on the team too. However there are enough factors present to assume that long-term, he will return to form.

Signing for Real Madrid was bound to bring with it a period of adaptation, and while it appears the adrenaline got him through the first stage, the mental fatigue might have caught up with him after the World Cup. In addition, he is lacking physical sharpness, which impedes most players from showing their best level. Los Blancos have struggled to hit their stride in 2023 too, and Tchouameni is both part of that, but also a victim of those issues.