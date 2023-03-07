Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior reach impasse over new contract

Real Madrid have relied on one player more than any other this season, Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has become a household name and one of the best players in Spain, but has little over a year left to run on his deal.

Vinicius leads Los Blancos in goals and assists this season, with 18 and 9 of each so far. With Karim Benzema absent for large chunks of the season too, it has fallen to Vinicius to shoulder much of the responsibility.

According to El Desmarque though, the two are at an impasse in terms of his contract. The pair have been discussing a new deal for some time, with his current one expiring in 2024. There appears to be little appetite for a move from either party, but no doubt other sides will have their say should the summer come around without any progress.

Florentino Perez is reportedly doing all he can to unblock discussions, and there is faith that he will, but currently there has been no movement from Vinicius’ side.

Their report also mentions the constant noise around the player, a recent dip in form, and general frustration with the Brazilian from the club. It goes as far as saying that they are left with a player less on the pitch at times, and that Perez may sacrifice him order to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Much of this is not his fault, and Real Madrid would be even further away from Barcelona without him. However it is significant that the report it is being written in the Madrid press, and will be a situation to be monitored over the coming months.