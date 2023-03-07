Real Betis’ Aitor Ruibal clarifies statements on Vinicius Junior

Real Betis wide-player Aitor Ruibal has addressed his comments about Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. Ruibal claimed that his comments were taken out of context and did not represent his full statements on the Brazilian, which were damaging the image of all involved.

Ruibal made the headlines with his statements about Vinicius on Sunday night, after explaining that it was ‘normal’ for fans to insult Vinicius, because of how he gets into it with the fans.

The 26-year-old was keen to highlight that his answer was shortened in order to make the headlines and was keen to stand by what he said, believing it to be a fair statement in full.

Adjacent to this is the fact that footage was once again recorded of Vinicius being racially abused, the eighth incident of its kind that the Brazilian has suffered this season. Amidst a concerning climate, it is no surprise that Ruibal’s comments were misinterpreted by some.

Here reads his full statement:

“Good Afternoon to all Beticos, Madridistas and football fans in general. I would like to clarify some things in relation to some of things published about my statements by the press.”

“Point one: They are taken out of context, by reducing an extensive response offered by me to a specific question about the situation that has been generated in recent weeks around Vinicius.”

“Point two: At no time and for no reason is it my intention to discredit the figure of Vinicius in these statements. I would never justify people insulting a colleague of the profession in any context.”

Porque no todo vale💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/uMfmS81aCF — Aitor Ruibal Garcia (@aRuibal9) March 6, 2023

“The unfortunate headlines that have appeared after the match has been disputed give rise to erroneous interpretations that tarnish my name, that of my club and that of my fans. Therefore, I reserve the right to take the appropriate actions that contribute to cleaning up the honor of all parties involved.”

“I do not regret my statements or opinions. The lack of respect that is being produced by some media towards my image and that of all Beticos is demeaning for journalism in general, which must be pure and transparent. I totally reject the use that is being made of my figure as a tool to find the easy click.”