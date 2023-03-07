New opportunity emerges for Isco as ex-Real Madrid ponders next career move

Isco continues to be without a club after leaving Sevilla in December, less than six months after joining from Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old has been linked to numerous clubs since departing Los Nervionenses, with Bundesliga highflyers Union Berlin being the most realistic option. However, a move fell through late on in negotiations back in January, meaning that Isco is still on the market.

European links have dried up since that deal collapsed, and speculation over a switch to Qatar has arisen. Another possibility is Brazil, and Fichajes have reported that Flamengo are considering a move for Isco.

However, it remains to be seen whether Isco decides to join a new club before the end of the season. He is reportedly considering his options at present, with a view to making a decision in the near future.

Isco’s career has certainly gone downhill since leaving Real Madrid last summer, and he will be desperate to get it back on track in the coming months.