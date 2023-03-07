Luka Modric’s Real Madrid future in serious doubt as reunion with former teammate is lined up

Luka Modric’s 11th season as a Real Madrid player could be his final one, with the 37-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Croatian international appears to show no signs of retiring yet, having been called up by his national ahead of the beginning of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign later this month. However, it could be his final international break as a Real Madrid player.

Footmercato report that Modric is currently more likely to leave Real Madrid this summer than stay, as he seemingly grows more keen on a departure when his current deal ends in June.

Should he leave, his next destination has already been lined up, with Foot Mercato going on to reveal that his new club would be Al-Nassr.

Modric’s agent is on good terms with the Saudi Arabian club, especially their sporting director, Goran Vucevic, while a reunion with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo would also play a part in the decision.

Real Madrid could be set for a summer of upheaval, with six first team players in line to leave, outwith Modric. The Croatian’s replacement in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad would likely be Jude Bellingham, who is the club’s top target for the upcoming transfer window.

Image via Getty