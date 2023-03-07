Luka Modric to continue with Croatia at the age of 37 as title shot looms

Several of Real Madrid’s stars will get a much-needed break at the end of March, as a number of players traipse of on international duty. The seemingly tireless Luka Modric will not be one of them.

The Croatian captain was at the heart of another mammoth effort as Dalmatian nation made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup, being eliminated by eventual winners Argentina.

However Modric will continue with international football, defying expectations again, despite now being 37 years of age, with some thinking he might hang up his boots, as partners in crime Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema have done. But Diario AS highlight that he is once again in the squad, something that Real Madrid are not thrilled with.

Los Blancos are weighing up whether to extend his contract at the end of the season, and would rather see Modric resting during international breaks. They feel it might impact his performance to continue travelling with Croatia.

Modric has stated his desire to continue with Croatia until at least the summer, when Croatia will attempt to win their first international trophy as they go into the final four of the Nations League.