Kepa makes case for Spain recall with exceptional Champions League performance

Luis de la Fuente is expected to name his first squad as Spain head coach in just 10 days’ time. La Roja begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign later this month, hosting Norway before making the trip to Scotland a few days later.

One of the big decisions will be who gets the nod in goals for Spain. Unai Simon was selected as first choice for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but it could be a former Athletic Club keeper, rather than their current stopper, that takes over under de la Fuente.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was sold to Chelsea by Athletic in 2018 for €80m, but had rarely featured for much of the last 18 months due to questions over his form. However, he is back to being first choice at the Premier League giants again, and he is proving his worth on the biggest stage in club football.

The 28-year-old pulled off some fantastic saves against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening, one in particular from Marco Reus, as Chelsea overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Kepa with an outstanding save. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/8b4fO79RmU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 7, 2023

Kepa is expected to be recalled to the Spanish national team for the first time in over three years, but it remains to be seen which of the Basque natives assumes the position as first choice.

Image via Getty