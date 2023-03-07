Jude Bellingham’s agent meets with Real Madrid officials as summer move gains traction

Borussia Dortmund are in London on Tuesday as they take on Chelsea in their Champions League last 16 second leg. Jude Bellingham will be present, but he’s not the only member of his family said to be in the English capital.

Mark Bellingham, who is Jude’s father and agent, is also in London, and Footmercato (as per MD) have reported that he is meeting with Juni Calafat, Real Madrid’s chief scout, to discuss a move to Los Blancos for the teenager.

Real Madrid are desperately to secure to services of Bellingham, who is considered to be their top target for this summer, but are reluctant to get into a bidding war, with Manchester City and Liverpool also said to be very interested.

Bellingham has reportedly grown frustrated with Borussia Dortmund, as he feels that he is being priced out of a move away from the club. Real Madrid are not willing to pay over the odds for the English international, despite their willingness to sign him this summer.