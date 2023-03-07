Joan Laporta gives public backing to misfiring Barcelona star

Barcelona’s narrow victory over Valencia on Sunday afternoon was somewhat overshadowed by the disagreement between Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati during the match.

The pair were seen at odds when Torres refused to let Fati take Barcelona’s penalty in the second half, which the former ended up missing. Fati was visibly annoyed as a result, but Xavi Hernandez clarified post-match that Torres was the designated penalty taker.

Fati failed to be given the opportunity to add to his goal tally, with sits at a measly three in La Liga. His performances levels have dropped off significantly this season, and there has been speculation that he could be sold this summer.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given his backing to the 20-year-old, and he offered words of encouragement to the forward, as per MD.

“He’s getting better. It is necessary that he has confidence and that he recovers the spark again. Before, every time he took a shot it was a goal.”

Laporta certainly won’t be the only one at Barcelona that is desperate for Fati to rediscover the form that saw him labelled as one of the best young players in world football.