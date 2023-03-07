Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona will sign a forward this summer

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that the Blaugrana will look to bring in a striker this summer, as they struggle for goals in La Liga.

Speaking at a lunch with MD Editor Santi Nolla, Laporta was asked what Barcelona would be doing in terms of signings this summer. He was surprisingly open about their plans.

“We have exceeded the salary limit and that makes it very difficult, but when I hear that we can’t sign… Definitely a forward yes, but someone will have to leave.”

“In midfield we are good, and we also have a youth system with players who will reach the first team. Xavi also has to implement that idea, promoting the youngsters. One more forward would fit, but financially we don’t have unlimited resources like a state club. We have to be prudent.”

Currently it appears that only two of Barcelona’s five forwards have their place assured in the side, Robert Lewandowski being one and Ousmane Dembele, provided he renews, the other.

All of Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha have performed below expectations this season, and presumably Laporta is referring to another forward in terms of who will have to leave.

Meanwhile Barcelona have been most closely linked with Brazilian forward Vitor Roque coming into the club. The 18-year-old is thought to be their long-term option to substitute Lewandowski.