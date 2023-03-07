Gavi could leave Barcelona for free this summer as La Liga registration appeal confirmed

News broke on Tuesday that Barcelona are being taken to court by the Spanish Justice department over El Caso Negreira.

The club itself, along with former president Jose Maria Bartomeu and ex-Vice President of the Referee’s Committee Enriquez Negreira, are being brought up on charges of “continuous corruption”.

Barcelona will not face sporting sanctions domestically for that case, but they could be affected by a different one. At the end of January, the Blaugrana won a court ruling to register Gavi as a first team player. They had previously been unable to do so after hitting their limit due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed his intention to appeal the verdict, which he stated had been given without the league being consulted. He had followed through on that promise, with Diario AS reporting that the case will be heard at Commercial Court number 10 in Barcelona.

It remains to be seen when a final decision is made on the case. Should Barcelona be unsuccessful, Gavi could be forced to leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

Image via Getty