Florentino Perez set to terminate contract of underperforming Real Madrid player

This summer is expected to be one of upheaval at Real Madrid. No less than six first team players are expected to be shown the door by club president Florentino Perez as he looks to freshen up Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad.

One of those likely to leave is Eden Hazard. The former Belgian international was considered as one of the best players in world football when he joined from Chelsea in 2019, but his spell in Madrid has been a disaster.

Hazard has made just three La Liga appearances this season, with the last one being in September. He is deemed surplus to requirements by Ancelotti, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks over his Real Madrid future are expected soon.

While Hazard is, by all accounts, expected to leave, Fichajes have reported that the 32-year-old will definitely depart Real Madrid, as Perez is reportedly set to discuss a mutual contract termination with Hazard at their forthcoming meeting.

Real Madrid will be desperate to move on from Hazard, who has been a costly signing for the club in more ways than one.

