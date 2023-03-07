‘Florentino didn’t like what happened last time’ – Jese Rodriguez doubts Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

It seems that regardless of how things are going at Paris Saint-Germain, there will be a constant state of uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe’s future there. The French star turned down Real Madrid last summer, but as early as three months later there were rumours that he was unhappy in Paris once more.

Perhaps the Mbappe camp have identified it as a way of ensuring he is always a talking point, both in the transfer realm and on the pitch. There certainly still exists a school of thought that he will eventually end up in the Spanish capital sooner or later though.

However former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has his own doubts now. Speaking to Cadena SER on Monday night, Jese was asked whether he stood by his previous statement that Mbappe would end up at Real Madrid.

“I don’t know. Knowing Florentino Perez, maybe he doesn’t end up at Real Madrid anymore. He didn’t like what happened last time.”

😳 La confesión de @JeseRodriguez10 sobre el futuro de @KMbappe ⚠️☎️ "Conociendo a Florentino, igual Mbappé ya no acaba en el @realmadrid. No le gustó lo que pasó la última vez" 😵 "Si fuese por talento, lo ficharía con los ojos cerrados" pic.twitter.com/JJRBHYcRhJ — El Larguero (@ellarguero) March 7, 2023

He was then asked if he himself would bring Mbappe to Madrid if the choice were his.

“Don’t know. If I were to look at Mbappe as president or as the owner of a club, it would depend on the players he had and the market. If I just look at the talent, without hesitation, with my eyes closed.”

Currently at Sampdoria, Jese seems to maintain a close relationship with the media in Spain and potentially some of his old colleagues in Madrid. He also crossed paths with Mbappe briefly while at PSG, in between loan moves away from France.