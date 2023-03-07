Ex-Barcelona Vice President issues scathing rant on La Liga President Javier Tebas

Barcelona are set to come to blows with La Liga president Javier Tebas once again in the near future. The two sides have crossed multiple times this season, largely in regards to Barcelona’s finances.

They will do so again when Barca and La Liga go to court over Gavi’s registration. The Blaugrana won a court ruling which allowed the 18-year-old to be registered, but the league have now appealed that decision.

Former Barcelona vice-president Albert Perrin, who held the position during Joan Laporta’s first spell in the top job, has not held back when talking about Tebas, stating that the La Liga president has always disliked the Catalan club, as per Cadena SER.

“Barcelona, historically, has always had many enemies, from inside and outside. Don’t you remember the case of Lionel Messi? Tebas, when he had no office, did everything possible not to have him registered.

“Tebas is anti-Barcelona to the core. He is a historical enemy and now that has has power, he is much more of one.”

Perrin refers to when Tebas allegedly tried to stop Messi being registered as a first team player at Barcelona in 2004, back when he was legal adviser at Deportivo Alaves, and he even fought to have the Argentine’s license to play in La Liga annulled, according to BolaVIP.

Barcelona won that case with Messi 19 years ago, and they will hope to do the same with Gavi when they go to court with La Liga in the near future.