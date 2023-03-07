Carlo Ancelotti rejigs order of Real Madrid attacking options after lacklustre performances

Carlo Ancelotti will be thankful for having almost a full week to prepare for Real Madrid’s next fixture, which sees them take on Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Los Blancos have faced a gruelling run since domestic football returned at the end of December, having played an astonishing 19 matches in just 65 days.

The last three games have among their most difficult to deal with, having drawn against Atletico Madrid and Real Betis, as well as losing to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. In those three matches, Real Madrid have scored just once (Alvaro Rodriguez vs Atletico).

Ancelotti’s side have struggled for goals at times of late, and that has forced him into tweaking his order of forward, according to Sport. Rodriguez is now considered to be four choice in attack, behind Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, having bypassed the likes of Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz.

Rodriguez is expected to be included in the Real Madrid first team on a permanent basis from next season, but the squad’s scoring woes could mean that his promotion is expedited.