Barcelona’s shirt sponsor for upcoming El Clasico fixture revealed

Barcelona’s commercial agreement with Spotify has generated significant funds for the club in a time when money is essential, as they continue to struggle with financial issues.

The music streaming service sponsor the Camp Nou, while they have an arrangement with the Blaugrana that sees a different artist adorn their strips as a main sponsor for the El Clasico fixtures in La Liga.

Drake’s logo was on Barcelona’s top for the first fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu, which Xavi Hernandez’s side lost 3-1. The artist that will be their sponsor for the upcoming return game on the 19th of March has now been revealed, as per RAC1 (via Sport).

Catalan singer Rosalia will be the artist that appears on Barcelona’s top for the crucial La Liga fixture at the Spotify Camp Nou. The 30-year-old, who was born in Sant Cugat del Valles, is considered to be one of the biggest female artists in the world.

Barcelona will hope that one of their own will prove to be a lucky charm against Real Madrid, as they look to secure a positive result in their race for the La Liga title with their El Clasico rivals.