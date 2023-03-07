Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms intention with head coach Xavi Hernandez

In his first full season as Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has had a mixed bag of fortunes. While the Blaugrana have performed excellently in domestic competitions, their European form was very disappointing.

After a trophyless season last time out, Barca have already secured their first of this campaign with the Spanish Super Cup, and could be set for another two as they sit pretty in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Despite their poor European excursions, Barcelona officials are very happy with Xavi’s performance as head coach, and club president Joan Laporta has confirmed that a contract extension will be tabled in the summer, as per MD.

“I’m already thinking of Xavi’s renewal, even if we don’t win the league. He says it’s still not time, that we have to win La Liga first, but he deserves it.”

Barcelona are looking to secure their first La Liga title in four years this season, and are in a prime position as they sit nine points clear with 14 games to go. With Xavi at the helm, the Blaugrana’s supporters will be hoping for many more titles to come in the future.