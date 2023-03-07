Barcelona ‘making progress’ for €40m Robert Lewandowski replacement as direct talks begin

Barcelona are taking steps to ensure their long-term future at the number nine position, as they advance in negotiations for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque. The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with Barcelona, and recently admitted he would be keen to play for them.

Relevo say that Barcelona are now in direct contact with Athletico PR, whereas as previously all contact was via agent Andre Cury. Their information is that the Brazilian side have given the go ahead to negotiate a deal that would help Barcelona incorporate it into their La Liga salary limit.

The deal would set them back around €40m in total, but would be structured in such a fashion that only Roque’s salary would count towards their salary limit next season. The case of Francisco Trincao was highlighted, who is on loan at Sporting CP with the Portuguese club possessing some of his rights, but the deal will become permanent with an obligatory buy clause should they avoid relegation.

That is a major step for Barcelona, who would otherwise be unlikely to afford him, with the likes of Arsenal also linked to Roque. It seems clear that the Blaugrana have identified that they will not be able to compete financially for a top forward in the coming two to three years as Lewandowski presumably declines, thus they are anticipating it with a move for Roque.