Barcelona easing off interest in Atletico Madrid target due to injury issues

Barcelona look as if they may be changing their priorities for the summer transfer window, which might work in Atletico Madrid’s favour.

The Blaugrana are keen to bring in a left-footed central defender this summer, and it appeared that Athletic Club veteran Inigo Martinez was that player. Experienced, out of contract in the summer, the agreement between the two is regarded as ‘done’ should Barcelona find space in their salary limit this summer.

However according to MD, the recent availability of Manchester City defender and Martinez’s injury issues have caused the Catalan side to ease off their interest of late. Martinez returned to action against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, but had missed the previous four months with a heelspur, not featuring since November.

It might be considered a warning sign for Barcelona against signing the 31-year-old, but Atletico Madrid have stepped up their interest of late. Barcelona’s uncertainty could work in Diego Simeone’s favour if he is trying to convince the Basque defender to move to Madrid.