Barcelona considering selling part of museum as another economic lever

Barcelona are continuing to look at ways of increasing their income, as they look to engorge their salary limit ahead of next season. It made lead to further economic levers.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has been adamant that the Blaugrana are set to be €200m over their limit for next season, a statement that Barcelona dispute.

The league have also implemented new rules, limiting the amount that clubs can increase their salary limit via the sale of assets to 5% of the sale itself.

¡Me quieren volver loca! En junio se traslada el Museu al Palau de Gel y ya me van a hacer ir allí a pasar el plumero por los trofeos. Por cierto, los señoritos estudian vender entre un 20 y un 40% del Museu. Otra palanquilla, vamos. — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) March 6, 2023

However according to La Portera de Nunez, Joan Laporta and Barcelona are looking at the ins and outs of selling a percentage of their museum, lying at between 20% and 40%.

One of the most visited museums in the world, it averages around 1.5 million visitors per year, and is a major source of income for Barcelona, who claim that it is the most visited sports museum in the world. Before the pandemic, the museum was bringing in around €58m in the 2018-2019 season. While it is pointless to speculate on the terms of any potential deal, it is one of the major assets at Barcelona’s disposal.