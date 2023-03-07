Aston Villa and Liverpool leading race for €25m-rated Spanish teenager

Last summer it seemed as if 19-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro was destined to head to Barcelona, but with the Catalans short of money, Moleiro remained at Las Palmas.

Coming from the same side as Yeremy Pino and Pedri, it is no surprise that there is significant interest in Moleiro too. However it appears Barcelona are slipping further and further away from a deal for Moleiro.

According to MD, Liverpool and Aston Villa are now leading the race for Moleiro. Both are willing to pay the €25m release clause in Moleiro’s contract to take him to the Premier League, which is what Las Palmas will demand for him.

However should Las Palmas get promoted, it will be a much more difficult negotiation. Moleiro would consider staying at Las Palmas for another season in La Liga before moving, and his release clause would rise from €25m to €50m.

Moleiro currently has eight assists in Segunda, which puts him second in the charts, one behind Jose Callejon at Granada. In general, he has been putting up some of the best creative numbers in the league though. Las Palmas currently sit top of the league, with a three-point cushion to Levante in the play-off places.