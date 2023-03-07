Argentine forward would be delighted to represent Spain – ‘I will defend the shirt with my life and soul’

With new Spain manager Luis de la Fuente comes a fresh opportunity for a number of players to make it to the national team, including some that perhaps weren’t expected. Not least Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Avila, who is Argentine by birth but has been impressing in Spain for some time.

The former Huesca and current Osasuna forward is in the preliminary squad list for La Roja, although that is thought to consist of nearly 70 players, which will be reduced to just a third of that number.

Asked about it following Osasuna’s 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo on Monday night, Avila confirmed to MD that he would be more than content to represent Spain.

“I am very happy to be in the pre-list. You have to let the coach decide. I continue with my work every day, I don’t lose hope and if I get the chance, then I’ll be very proud to go defend shirt.”

“It is a job that I have been doing for a long time and it bears fruit. It is a dream because this country opened the doors to me and my family, to live without fear, and that has no comparison with anything. I am a grateful person and I will defend it with soul and life if I get the chance.”

Avila moved to Spain in 2018, joining Huesca from San Lorenzo, and has been an impressive forward since. This season he has 8 goals and 2 assists for Osasuna, despite normally playing from out wide. Adding power, aggression and work-rate, he tends to be a handful regardless of the defence he is facing.