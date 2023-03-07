Analysis: The six Real Madrid players Florentino Perez will bid farewell to in the summer and why

Real Madrid are looking ahead to a summer revamp of their squad, with a number of players not considered useful parts of the squad.

There are a number of renewals that the club do want to make, or at least are seriously considering. Not least Vinicius Junior, but the likes of veterans Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and understudy Dnai Ceballos could all be there next season.

However according to Fichajes, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has already decided on six players he does not want to see in the squad next season.

Andriy Lunin

The Ukrainian international has been called upon more often than expected this season, following a series of injuries to Thibaut Courtois. He has made some nice saves, but seemingly failed to convince either Carlo Ancelotti or the club. In particular a goal conceded against Osasuna where he was lobbed by the head of Kike Garcia, as well as his playing the ball out from the back have disappointed, with Ancelotti telling their head scout to look for a new back-up to Courtois.

Alvaro Odriozola

Failing to make an appearance for the club in 2022, Odriozola was never trusted by Ancelotti, but the club could not find an exit. To date, he has made four this season for total of 78 minutes. The 27-year-old right-back has a year left on his deal, but once again his club will try to move him on in the summer.

Jesus Vallejo

Making one less appearance than Odriozola, Vallejo has been seen for just 67 minutes this campaign. Similarly, a young prospect signed to a long-term deal that did not work out. Vallejo is on his deal until 2025, but the club will try to find a club for him this summer too.

Eden Hazard

Regarded by many as Real Madrid’s worst signing ever, injuries have prevented the Santiago Bernabeu from ever seeing the Belgian forward at his best. Missing over a third of the games he has been at Real Madrid for, Hazard is a shadow of the player that arrived in Spain, and not even considered as an offensive option any more. With a year left on his deal, Los Blancos will look to save themselves his salary.

Marco Asensio

Perhaps the only one that looked as if he might stay, Asensio has scored six goals and assisted five this season, but once again is on the outside looking in at the Real Madrid attack. The 27-year-old continues to show flashes of ability but rarely continuity, and the club are only willing to give him a deal that reflects a back-up role. Their patience with him appears to have thinned out.

Mariano Diaz

As many lament the lack of a back-up for Karim Benzema, they might recall that Mariano was supposed to be that player. However it has been clear for some time that neither Carlo Ancelotti nor Zinedine Zidane trust him. Eight appearances for 56 minutes are evidence he has not done anything to change that this season. His deal is up this summer and Real Madrid are unlikely to waste much time clearing out his locker.